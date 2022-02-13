Skip to main content
Lakers: Austin Reaves Reminded Everyone What a Weapon He Can Be For Los Angeles

Lakers: Austin Reaves Reminded Everyone What a Weapon He Can Be For Los Angeles

On a night where the Lakers needed all of the help they could get, Austin Reaves showed up in a really big way.

On a night where the Lakers needed all of the help they could get, Austin Reaves showed up in a really big way.

When we think of this Lakers lineup, we don't often think of depth as a strong suit. And that's because, for the most part, Los Angeles has desperately lacked that with this new-look roster. All season long, Vogel has been looking for guys to take command from the bench with a select few stepping up.

One of those guys has certainly been Austin Reaves. The undrafted Oklahoma product made his presence known very early in the season, fast enough to earn a contract right out of the gates. 

On Saturday night, Reaves once again reminded Lakers fans just how much of a threat he can be off of the bench. And Frank Vogel loved every second of seeing him on the court against Golden State. 

“He’s a solid all-around player and he was very impressive down the stretch. Making big plays offensively. He’s got a great computer to process help and see whether if he’s going to shoot or whether he’s going to make the extra pass and obviously he’s got a lot of guts to make big shots. And he really competes on the defensive end and has a good IQ down on that end. And he had a hell of a night.”

Read More

Reaves put up 13 points and shot perfectly, landing all 5 of his field-goal attempts and draining 2 of 2 free throws. But it was on defense where he made himself known for the Lakers

Reaves played all 12 minutes of a very tight fourth quarter. Without Raves in there, the Lakers don't come close to the Warriors in that contest. 

“Nothing has impressed me anymore on Austin. I mean, he’s been doing it all year when he’s had the opportunity. The kid has hit a game-winner this year. He’s made big plays over and over offensively and defensively. So nothing has surprised me." -LeBron James 

That's been a reoccurring theme for Reaves this season. He always seems to be in the right spots, and teammates often praise his basketball IQ and willingness to do whatever it takes for the team. 

That's the kind of guy that helps a team win a championship. 

reaves westbrook bradley 11-8 - usa today
News

Lakers: Austin Reaves Reminded Everyone What a Weapon He Can Be For Los Angeles

just now
lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers: LeBron James Breaks an NBA Record That May Never Be Passed Again

1 hour ago
lebron-james
News

Lakers: LeBron James Sounds Absolutely Exhausted Following Loss

18 hours ago
DeAndre Bembry
News

Lakers Need to Sign DeAndre Bembry As Soon As Possible

20 hours ago
USATSI_14086030
News

Lakers: The Top Five Trades of the Staples Center Era

22 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Remains Focused On Connecting With His Team

23 hours ago
USATSI_17580173 (1)
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook and LeBron James Questionable for Today's Game

Feb 12, 2022
USATSI_17644654
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Seems to Be Blaming His Back Issue on Being Benched

Feb 12, 2022