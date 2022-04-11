Lakers: Austin Reaves Sets NBA Record in Season Finale

Years from now, the Lakers last game of the 2021-2022 season will be remembered as the game where the franchise leaked Frank Vogel's firing to the press shortly after the final buzzer. What it should be remembered for is the game where guard Austin Reaves made history.

According to Spectrum SportsNet, Austin Reaves became the first undrafted rookie in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double. Reaves logged 31 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Lakers 146-141 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. He was also was a perfect 14-for-14 from the free throw line.

Reaves scored the Lakers final five points after the team was done nine with just over a minute to go to push the game to overtime. He scored seven of the Lakers 11 total points in the overtime period.

The result of the game didn't mean too much in the grand scheme of things. LA has been eliminated from the playoffs since Tuesday. Reaves spoke with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell after his impressive performance.

"Even though this game really didn't mean anything, it's another opportunity to go out and show what you can bring to the table."

As has been the case all season for undrafted rookie out of Newark, Arkansas, Reaves seemed genuinely grateful just be playing in the NBA.

"Just to be here is amazing. Just come out everyday, work as hard as I can, play the game the right way. Good things happen when you do that."

According to the Lakers media, Reaves joins Elgin Baylor, Lonzo Ball, Magic Johnson, and Jerry West as the only five players in the franchise's history to put up a triple-double in their rookie year.

As he walked into the locker room, Reaves was given an impromptu ice bath and a very warm reception from his jubilant teammates in the visitor's locker room at Ball Arena.

He deserved every drop.