Lakers: Austin Reaves Signs Shoe Deal with Chinese Company

Los Angeles Lakers rookie, Austin Reaves appears to be making deals over the offseason. In an Instagram post, Reaves announced that he has made a deal with the shoe company Rigorer.

In the announcement, Reaves mentions that he plans to wear the Rigorer War Ender 1.0 pro throughout the next NBA season.

In 2021, Austin Reaves originally signed a two-way contract with the Lakers. However, over a month later, the Lakers signed the rookie to a standard NBA contract that was reported to be a two-year deal. With that said, if Reaves proves himself to the Lakers front office, he will continue his time in LA, especially after the way he stepped up for the Lakers in their time of need.

The rookie made a big impact for the Lakers, especially after there were so many injuries for LA during the 2021-22 season. However, Reaves was seen for his star power when he made a game-winning 3-pointer against the Dallas Mavericks during the regular season. Reaves also had a solid season with an average of 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists throughout 61 games played.

Although Reaves may not have any overwhelming statistics, he made an impact on the Lakers when he needed to. In the Laker's final game of the season, Reaves had a career-high of 31 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Denver Nuggets.