Skip to main content
Lakers: Austin Reaves Signs Shoe Deal with Chinese Company

Lakers: Austin Reaves Signs Shoe Deal with Chinese Company

Austin Reaves made a big announcement.

Austin Reaves made a big announcement.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie, Austin Reaves appears to be making deals over the offseason. In an Instagram post, Reaves announced that he has made a deal with the shoe company Rigorer. 

In the announcement, Reaves mentions that he plans to wear the Rigorer War Ender 1.0 pro throughout the next NBA season. 

In 2021, Austin Reaves originally signed a two-way contract with the Lakers. However, over a month later, the Lakers signed the rookie to a standard NBA contract that was reported to be a two-year deal. With that said, if Reaves proves himself to the Lakers front office, he will continue his time in LA, especially after the way he stepped up for the Lakers in their time of need. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The rookie made a big impact for the Lakers, especially after there were so many injuries for LA during the 2021-22 season. However, Reaves was seen for his star power when he made a game-winning 3-pointer against the Dallas Mavericks during the regular season. Reaves also had a solid season with an average of 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists throughout 61 games played. 

Although Reaves may not have any overwhelming statistics, he made an impact on the Lakers when he needed to. In the Laker's final game of the season, Reaves had a career-high of 31 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Denver Nuggets. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18111473_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Provides Update on LA's Pursuit of Utah's Quin Snyder

By Eric Eulau9 hours ago
USATSI_17240095_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: Why Buddy Hield-Malcolm Brogdon Make Sense in a Russell Westbrook Trade

By Eric Eulau12 hours ago
USATSI_16179785_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Reacts to Chris Paul's Suns Ousting the Pelicans

By Eric Eulau14 hours ago
USATSI_17733714_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Serves As An Inspiration for DeMar DeRozan

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
USATSI_13040614_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Cut Ties with Longtime Director of Sports Performance

By Eric EulauApr 28, 2022
USATSI_18061499_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Insider Predicts LA Opts to Keep Three Young Bench Players

By Eric EulauApr 28, 2022
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Sends Another Message to LA Via Social Media

By Eric EulauApr 28, 2022
USATSI_18047991_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Front Office Blaming LeBron & Klutch Sports for Disastrous Season

By Eric EulauApr 28, 2022