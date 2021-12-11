Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Lakers: Avery Bradley Caught Fire, But Different Role Players Will Need to Step Up

    The Lakers are going to have to figure out how to be more consistent offensively.
    It was Avery Bradley starring in a Robin role to LeBron James’ Batman offensively, but the Lakers know outside of the three stars, others will need to step up from time to time.

    Believe it or not, the Lakers issues has not been their defense recently, but more so the consistency with the offense. They are gradually climbing up the defensive rankings, now giving up about 108 points for defensive ratings, good for 13th in the league. In their last 10 games, the purple and gold rank 6th with a defensive rating of 107 per NBA.com stats.

    The stagnant offense has not even been about the shot making lately, but the turnovers. The team is ranked 28th—third to worst—in turnovers a game at 16.1 per game. What’s interesting is how Golden State is actually ranked second to worse in turnovers at 16.2, but their assist to turnover ratio ranks them tenth overall at 1.77. When over 20% of their shots are assisted, it is easy to see how the team would average so many turnovers.

    Some of the best offenses over the years come from teams that have not necessary been from elite isolation players, but rather team players that are able to pass the ball inside out, side by side, until they find the one guy on the court that has the most wide open look, usually the highest percentage shot.

    After the OKC game, head coach Frank Vogel was asked about Avery Bradley’s explosion on offense, and he pointed to guys passing the rock and finding the open shooter, which happened to be Bradley for this game.

    “It’s just how much are we going to move the basketball. Are we going to move the basketball, find the energy, and find the open man?”

    Vogel is no offensive savant, but it isn't rocket science to know that when multiple guys on the court touch the ball, it helps build synergy and a rhythm that becomes contagious offensively. He credited the morning's film session in helping the team step up against the Thunder.

    When Bradley was asked about his mindset in being able to be second fiddle to LeBron and hit six of eight from three, he was quick to point out how this was a collective team effort, and how another night it could be someone else.

    “I think it changes from game to game. We’re a team that is very deep. It’s going to be different guys’ night on any given night, and it’s going to be our job to accept that and go out and play our roles.”

