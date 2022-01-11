Lakers: Avery Bradley "Never Tries to Do Too Much" Says LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are beginning to find their on-court chemistry. Los Angeles has developed a promising starting group as they await the return of Anthony Davis. Guard Avery Bradley been a substantial contributor in the Lakers starting five.

Teammate LeBron James lavished praise on Bradley’s ability to play within himself after last week’s’ win over Atlanta.

He’s just a true professional. He’s a guy that knows exactly what his role is and he never steps outside of that. Never tries to do too much. Never tries to do something he can’t do. He gets the most out of what he does every single night.

Bradley was known as a scoring guard and proficient defender in his time with the Boston Celtics. With the Lakers, Bradley has become the “3-and-D” player that is highly valued in today’s NBA.

Bradley is averaging 11.3 points per game in his last seven games. More importantly, he’s scoring those points at a highly efficient rate. During the Lakers 5-2 stretch, Bradley is converting 42.3% of his three-point attempts and owns a 55.1% field goal percentage.

LeBron commented on Bradley’s “extra credit” offensive contributions.

That’s all extra that we love. We always want him to be more aggressive offensively because he shoots the ball extremely well. It’s a treat to have him.

Through Monday, the Lakers are seventh in the West (21-20). Bradley and the Lakers new starting unit will play on Wednesday in Sacramento followed by a Saturday primetime game in Denver.