Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Avery Bradley New Addition to Injury Report
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Avery Bradley New Addition to Injury Report

    The Lakers injury report has been a revolving door so far this young season.
    Author:

    The Lakers injury report has been a revolving door so far this young season.

    Ahead of the Spurs matinee later this afternoon, the Lakers status report remained as crowded as Los Angeles traffic has always been.

    As reported yesterday, the Lakers finally got some good news on several Lakers. Talen Horton-Tucker was listed as probable for the first time since a preseason game with the Warriors, and head coach Frank Vogel recently gave some good news on LeBron James, and listed him as day-to-day. This will be James’ sixth consecutive game that he will miss.

    While things may be looking promising for THT and James, the Lakers downgraded Avery Bradley to questionable, with a left ankle sprain.

    Read More

    With the team already missing Trevor Ariza, James, Kendrick Nunn, and Austin Reaves, it would not be surprising if Vogel is forced to play Horton-Tucker more minutes than the team was originally expecting, especially if Bradley sits out. In THT, the team could definitely use some fresh legs since they have already played two overtime games this week alone.

    lakersdefense
    News

    Lakers: Avery Bradley New Addition to Injury Report

    1 minute ago
    Kuzma
    News

    Former Lakers Champion Kyle Kuzma Is Praised By Teammate Spencer Dinwiddie

    12 hours ago
    carmelo anthony dwight howard 11-12 usa today
    News

    Lakers: Three Things LA Did Right In A Bad Timberwolves Loss

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16910653
    News

    Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker May Be Available for Sunday’s Game

    15 hours ago
    Frank Vogel
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Has No Answers For LA's Awful Third Quarter Play This Season

    16 hours ago
    alex caruso-usa today
    News

    Lakers: Alex Caruso’s Departure May Be Sad for Fans, But This Coach Isn’t

    18 hours ago
    lebron-james
    News

    Lakers LeBron James Injury Status is More Clear

    19 hours ago
    frank-vogel
    News

    Lakers Frank Vogel is Optimistic Amid Blowout Loss to Minnesota

    21 hours ago