Lakers: Avery Bradley New Addition to Injury Report

Ahead of the Spurs matinee later this afternoon, the Lakers status report remained as crowded as Los Angeles traffic has always been.

As reported yesterday, the Lakers finally got some good news on several Lakers. Talen Horton-Tucker was listed as probable for the first time since a preseason game with the Warriors, and head coach Frank Vogel recently gave some good news on LeBron James, and listed him as day-to-day. This will be James’ sixth consecutive game that he will miss.

While things may be looking promising for THT and James, the Lakers downgraded Avery Bradley to questionable, with a left ankle sprain.

With the team already missing Trevor Ariza, James, Kendrick Nunn, and Austin Reaves, it would not be surprising if Vogel is forced to play Horton-Tucker more minutes than the team was originally expecting, especially if Bradley sits out. In THT, the team could definitely use some fresh legs since they have already played two overtime games this week alone.