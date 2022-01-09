Lakers: Avery Bradley Sets the Defense Tone for LA Says Lebron James

Lakers guard Avery Bradley has been a key piece to a dominant Lakers lineup combination. Bradley along with LeBron, Westbrook, Johnson, and Monk, have posted a 127.5 offensive rating when on the court together.

Bradley has contributed offensively , but his defense is his calling card. He's the driving force behind the combination's 103.9 defensive rating.

Superstar LeBron James discussed how Bradley sets the tone for the Lakers on the defensive side of the ball.

For us, it’s never about him making shots. He just brings a defensive intensity that everyone feeds off of.

Bradley’s defense was a big reason why the Lakers bamboozled the Atlanta Hawks into 15 turnovers in Friday night’s 134-118 home win.

Bradley’s offense was a boost as well against Atlanta. The 11-year veteran put up 13 of the Lakers 34 first quarter points.

He’s averaging 11.8 points per game during the current Lakers four-game win streak. Bradley is shooting a blistering 64.3% from the field and converting 50% of this three-point attempts.

LeBron was also complimentary of AB’s offensive contributions.

When you have a game when he has 13 in the first quarter and he’s aggressive offensively, that’s all extra credit. That’s all extra that we love. We always want him to be more aggressive offensively because he shoots the ball extremely well. It’s a treat to have him.

Defensively, the versatile guard should continue to be the tip of the spear for a Lakers squad that must improve in that department. Through Friday, the Lakers are 15th in defensive rating (108.6) and 26th in points allowed per game (112.2).

The former Texas Longhorn has been a fixture in the Lakers starting lineup. Bradley has started in 27 of the 32 games he’s played this year.

If this recent stretch is any indication, Bradley can expect to remain in the starting five.