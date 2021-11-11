Lakers: Bad News For Austin Reaves

Rookie Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to a strained left hamstring, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Reaves had carved out major rotation minutes as a surprisingly important role player for this up-and-down start to the Lakers' 2021-22 season.

Among the comments beneath Charania's tweet, SB Nation contributor Dr. Rajpal Brar tweets that a return timeline for Reaves hinges on how bad the strain is. A Grade 1 injury could last from 10-14 days, while a Grade 2 strain could keep Reaves out up for four weeks.

Reaves, 23, went undrafted out of Oklahoma and was initially inked to a two-way contract by LA. That was converted to a standard deal ahead of the NBA season. Across 10 contests, he is averaging 21.3 minutes, and chipping in 6.1 points (on 47.8% shooting from the floor), 2.0 rebounds, and one assist. The 6'5" guard has proven to be a big help on both sides of the ball, and has already emerged as one the Lakers' more reliable perimeter defenders -- which might unfortunately speak to some of the shortcomings of this team's roster construction.

With Reaves out, look for head coach Frank Vogel to lean more on guards Malik Monk and Wayne Ellington as he deals with LA's injury-limited rotation. Reaves joins several other sidelined players for a banged-up LA squad. Guards Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker, Trevor Ariza, and Rajon Rondo all continue to be unavailable for the Lakers. LA might be lucky to be 7-5 right now!