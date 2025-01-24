Lakers Beat Celtics, How Many Points Did Bronny James Score?
The Los Angeles Lakers delivered a statement win over their historic arch-rivals, the Boston Celtics, solidifying their position in the playoff race. With a 117-98 victory, the Lakers maintained their grip on the 5th seed in the Western Conference, while the Celtics, one of the best teams in the NBA, were forced to reflect on a rare defeat.
Defensively, the Lakers were outstanding, especially in limiting Boston's star duo, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to just 16 and 17 points. Los Angeles' ability to contain the Celtics’ offensive firepower was key to their success.
Leading the way for the Lakers were LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Anthony Davis, who each delivered crucial scoring contributions recording 20-plus points each. This balanced effort from the Lakers’ core was instrumental in building a commanding lead by the fourth quarter, giving them a cushion to rest their stars and turn their attention to another highlight: Bronny James.
Though Bronny went scoreless in his brief appearance, the moment was special for fans at the Crypto.com Arena, who erupted as the rookie entered the game with a couple of minutes left. The sight of James’ son in a Lakers uniform added to the excitement of a dominant win over the Celtics, and it was a clear sign of the team’s confidence as the game was well in hand.
While his performance may not have been a statistical showcase, the crowd’s energy reflected their belief in Bronny’s potential.
Bronny's journey in the NBA has been a patient one. The Lakers have primarily assigned him to the G League, where he’s gained valuable experience.
Despite a slow start, he’s shown steady improvement. In the G League, he’s averaged 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, showcasing his versatility and defensive instincts, which the Lakers have been particularly impressed with.
While Bronny is still considered a long-term project, the Lakers are committed to his development, understanding that he has the tools to contribute at the NBA level in due time.
For now, Bronny’s time in the big league is limited, but moments like his brief stint against the Celtics give fans a glimpse into what could be a promising future. With the Lakers in playoff contention and Bronny continuing to develop, this win over Boston marks a defining moment not just for the team, but for the James family legacy as well.
