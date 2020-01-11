Four takeaways from the Lakers' 129-114 win over Dallas

The Lakers won their seventh-straight game, beating Dallas on Friday, 129-114. They improved to 31-7 and clinched their season series against the Mavericks, 3-1.

Here are our four takeaways.

1. Say what about scoring trouble?

The Lakers were without Anthony Davis on Friday, who was sidelined with a gluteus maximus contusion, leaving the team with a 27-point scoring deficit. How would the Lakers compensate for all of that scoring power? Well, that turned out to be the biggest non-issue of the evening. The Lakers entered halftime with 79-58 lead over the Mavericks, marking the most points the team has scored in any half since November 30, 2006 and the most points they've scored in the first half since March 30, 1989.

2. Kuzma had a game for himself

Kyle Kuzma got his second start of the season on Friday amid rumors that he's on the trading block. He made the most of his opportunity, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds, two assists and zero turnovers in 33 minutes. He scored 19 of those points in the first half, and appeared comfortable and collected playing alongside LeBron James. Not a bad way to remind the higher-ups of what he can bring to the team.

3. The flu looks good on LeBron

LeBron James was probable heading into Friday's game because of flu-like symptoms. But the sore throat, stuffy nose, achey feeling that keeps you or I in bed whining, asking whomever can stand us to make us tea, has a very different impact on James. He finished with a game-high 35 points on 56 percent shooting, 16 rebounds and seven assists. In the team's last game against New York, when he was also struggling with the illness, he had 31 points, five rebounds and five assists. Not to mention this fun stat: After making a layup in the third quarter against the Mavericks, James passed Michael Jordan for fourth on the NBA's all-time career field-goal list.

4. Luka stole the show

Luka Doncic had a tall task Friday, trying to carry the Mavericks against the top team in the Western Conference without Kristaps Porzingis, who missed his sixth-straight game because of knee soreness. At one point, his frustration got the better of him. After missing two free throws in the second quarter, the 20-year-old ripped his jersey straight down the middle. He stopped before completely disrobing himself. But Doncic then had to play the remaining minutes of the first half with a ripped jersey, trying to do superstar things with one hand, while using his other to keep himself decent. Doncic finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. But the 80 percent free-throw-shooter on the season made only eight of his 13 attempts from the charity stripe on Friday.