Lakers: Ben McLemore Should Be An Option For Los Angeles to Add

The Lakers will head into the All-Star break with a 27-31 record, good for the 9th seed in the Western Conference. They also might be without Anthony Davis for a little bit after a scary incident that took place on Wednesday night.

Things look bleak for the Lakers after standing firm at the trade deadline. Their only hope at this point is landing a name in the buy-out market that will make enough of a difference. Goran Dragic is going to want to go to a winning team with a real shot at a title, so you can basically count him out.

But one name to keep an eye on for the Lakers is Ben McLemore. He spent 21 games with Los Angeles last season and was productive enough coming off of the bench. But his value to this current team might be even greater.

McLemore helps the Lakers at the wing, a position they desperately need help with on both sides of the ball. He has shot 36 percent from deep throughout his 9-year career, and he's athletic enough to keep pace with some guys that Los Angeles has not been able to hold down.

The only question at this point is if the Trail Blazers will be buying him out. He's playing on a $2.83 million salary this year, and Portland has a number of wing options they want to explore as the number 10 seed. If he's available, you can bet the Lakers will be looking into adding him in.