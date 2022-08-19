Lakers Big Promise Played Major Role in LeBron James Signing Extension

After almost two weeks of speculation, LeBron James inked a two-year extension with the Lakers. James' extension, which he was eligible to sign beginning on August 4th, is a max deal worth $97.1M, and could bump up to $111M if the 2023-2024 salary cap rises to a "substantially higher number" according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi. The deal also includes a player option for the 2024-2025 season.

In a prior meeting between James, his agent, Rich Paul, Darvin Ham, and VP of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, Pelinka reportedly stated that he's willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that Lebron's Lakers will contend for titles throughout James' extension.

On Thursday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Pelinka "assured" James that the LA front office is willing to expend their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in a potential trade that can take the Lakers from play-in team to title contender (quotes via Marc Stein).

"L.A. has nonetheless pledged to James that it will indeed continue to aggressively pursue upgrades. League sources say James, in fact, has been assured that the Lakers are willing to trade both of their available future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 if a trade that costs them both picks can realistically position the Lakers to return to contender status."

That informational nugget is a big departure from the Lakers previous stance that they aren't willing to sell the farm to upgrade the roster.

Signing The King to an extension will likely end up costing the Lakers more than $111M.

The bigger question is, will the ends justify the means?