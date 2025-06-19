Lakers Biggest Haters React to Historic $10 Billion Sale
The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the NBA world on Wednesday when it was announced that the Buss Family would be selling the team. Mark Walter, the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is buying the majority ownership from the Buss Family in a stunning turn of events.
After the news was announced, many people had reactions to the sale. Even some of the biggest haters against the Lakers were surprised by the news.
Longtime NBA analyst and known Boston Celtics fan Bill Simmons took to social media to give his reaction to the news. Simmons commented underneath a post from Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
Additionally, former NBA head coach George Karl reacted as well. Karl has been very anti-Laker for some time now, likely stemming from his time in the league when the Lakers dominated his teams.
The historic $10 billion sale was something to behold. Many fans have been excited since the news dropped, while players have reacted as well.
Star guard Luka Doncic took to social media to express his thoughts on the situation. With him being eligible for a new contract extension this summer, his feelings on the reported sale matter even more.
"The Lakers are an amazing organization. I’m looking forward to meeting Mark and excited about the future. I am also grateful to Jeanie and the Buss family for welcoming me to LA, and I’m happy that Jeanie will continue to be involved. I look forward to working with both of them to win championships!"
Doncic's co-star, LeBron James, is reportedly okay with the sale as well. James has yet to comment on it, but different sources from The Athletic spoke with people close to him.
All in all, this is a great move for the future of the Lakers. The team will likely be run very differently going forward, and Los Angeles finally has deep pockets in ownership.
