Lakers Biggest Key To Second Half Success, Breaking Down LA's Tough Schedule, Predictions & More!

The Lakers are going to need to throw everything that they can at the rest of the season. With this team barely hanging onto the 9th seed in the Western Conference, having one of the toughest schedules the rest of the year definitely doesn't play into their favor.

Add in the fact that Anthony Davis should miss most of the remaining regular season, and you have a recipe for disaster. They need so many things to go their way down the stretch and they're very much relying on guys to find their rhythm late.

That would include Russell Westbrook, who they had the opportunity to trade at the deadline. But the Lakers stuck with him and they need to figure out where he fits into this lineup.

For the moment, the Lakers could be facing off against the Portland Trail Blazers during the play-in tournament. They've faced off against them 4 times and have split the series so far. If they managed to get by the play-in tournament, that would likely leave the Suns and Warriors as their next assignment.

That's a tough pull for a Lakers team that has struggled against the bad teams, let alone the best in the league. A whole lot needs to go right for them to make a legitimate playoff run, but it all starts with how they can finish the season.

Get guys healthy, get them working together, and figure it out. There's no other option at this point.