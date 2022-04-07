Skip to main content
Lakers: Bill Simmons Believes LA Will, and Should, Fire GM Rob Pelinka

The Ringer's Bill Simmons thinks it's time for the Lakers to part ways with general manager Rob Pelinka.

After a catastrophe of a regular season, big changes will presumably be made this summer by the Lakers. Losing in the playoffs a round or two earlier than anticipated is one thing, but to not even make the play-in tournament is a failure of Hindenburg proportions.  

Plenty of rumors and reports have suggested that the Lakers will indeed fire head coach Frank Vogel this offseason. The Ringer's Bill Simmons doesn't think the pink slips should stop there. 

"Pelinka I think is out too. I think he's out. I actually think they go full house cleaning...you just got to look at this and go, we just need a fresh start everywhere. I need a fresh start with the person picking the players. I need someone who can standup to LeBron. I need a different coach. We have to stop asking LeBron for player personnel advice. Fresh start. Reset button."

Simmons, a de facto NBA historian, believes that Vogel getting cut loose may be the best thing for him.

"We were saying this all summer. This team makes no sense. What are you guys doing? If you're going to play the blame game, which is going to happen, right? Vogel's out. He made the best out of all of this. He gets paid to leave. He doesn't want to coach this team anyways. He's a defensive coach, they put all offensive players."

A reconfiguring of the front office and the coaching staff could be exactly what the Lakers need this offseason. Injuries aside, Vogel wasn't the right coach for the roster that was handed to him. 

More importantly, it could also be that they don't have the right person doing the roster building either. 

