Lakers Blow Past Celtics With Historic $10B Sale
After nearly half a century, the Los Angeles Lakers franchise will have a new owner.
The Buss family has reportedly agreed to sell majority ownership of the Lakers franchise to Los Angeles Dodgers chairman Mark Walter for a record-breaking $10 billion.
The deal is the highest sale for a professional sports franchise in the world, according to ESPN.
Just three months ago, the Boston Celtics franchise held the NBA record for highest sale of a franchise, as an investment group led by Bill Chisholm purchased the franchise for $6.1 billion on March 20.
The transaction barely surpassed the $6.05 billion the Washington Commanders were purchased for in 2023. The Lakers deal passed both of those transactions by nearly $4 billion.
In February, the Lakers were valued a $7 billion, which made Los Angeles the third-most valuable team in the NBA behind the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks.
The Buss family has owned the Lakers franchise since 1979. Jerry Buss bought the team, along with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and the Los Angeles Forum, for just $67.5 million.
Buss died in 2013, passing the franchise down to his children. His daughter, Jeanie Buss, became the Lakers’ governor and will still continue her role after the recent transaction.
With the Buss family at the helm, the Lakers have had a long run of success. Los Angeles won 11 NBA titles, which included three consecutive victories from 2000-2002.
Additionally, the Lakers were able to pull off a blockbuster trade involving superstar point guard Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in February.
Walter has had a minority stake in the Lakers since 2021 and will now own the majority of the franchise. But the exact percentage of the franchise Walter will own has yet to be reported.
Walter also has interests in other Los Angeles professional sports teams, such as the Dodgers and Los Angeles Sparks. The CEO of Guggenheim Partners also has interests in the Billie Jean Cup, Cadillac Formula 1 team and the Professional Women's Hockey League.
