Lakers: Brad Stevens Laughs Off Idea of Leaving Boston Celtics to Coach LA

There's a wide range of names that have been thrown out into the NBA universe as the Lakers next head coach. Some of the names have merit, some do not. Yesterday, Lakers fans got confirmation that an insane long shot name can be taken off the board.

During an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub, a Boston radio station, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens laughed off the notion that he could potentially leave the Celtics for the arch rival Lakers. Stevens was fighting through his own laughter just to get his answer out.

“No, no comment, not entertaining.”

Prior to joining the Celtics front office, Stevens served as the team's head coach for eight consecutive seasons (2013-2021). With Stevens on the sidelines, Boston made the playoffs each season besides the coach's inaugural season (2013-2014) and reached the Eastern Conference Finals three times.

He made the move to the front office this past summer.

Stevens however, did want to comment more on the Lakers rumors which, considering the subject, was probably the wise thing to do in a sports town like Boston.

“Yeah. I mean, first of all, I have no idea what my future holds. I’m in one of those positions where it could easily be, somebody decides to move on from me, you know, this is just the world we live in. But, I definitely would not leave the Celtics to go to the Lakers. Like, I’m definitely not doing that, I know that for a fact.”

He also uttered a line that would make Lakers great Jerry West's skin crawl - "everything in my closet is green".

There's a few relatively more likely candidates that have been connected to the Lakers head coach vacancy including Juwan Howard, Nick Nurse, Quin Snyder, and Doc Rivers.

Earlier this week, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka mentioned that ideally, the team would have a new head coach hired by the NBA Draft on June 23rd.