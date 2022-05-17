Lakers: Brandon Ingram Trolls LA on Pelicans Twitter in NBA Draft Lottery Video

When the Lakers acquired Anthony Davis from the Pelicans in the summer of 2020, it didn't just cost them Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Brandon Ingram. It also cost them three first-round picks.

One of those picks was a top-eight protected pick in 2021, that since it didn't convey in last year's draft, could now become a top ten pick for the Pelicans since the Lakers piled up the eighth-worst record in the NBA this past season.

New Orleans was more than happy to remind the Lakers about the situation, but the way they did it, was nothing short of ruthless.

The Lakers pick has a 99.6% chance of landing in the top ten. On the very, very small chance that it doesn't, the Grizzlies would get the pick as part of a massive three-team deal this past August that also involved the Hornets.

Pelicans general manager David Griffin admitted how the Lakers catastrophic season was a lucky break for New Orleans (quote via Brian Mahoney of The Associated Press).

“So we got very lucky and as is often the case in our business, it’s better to be lucky than good. And if you can be both, you can achieve something and so we’re grateful we’re a playoff team that’s holding a lottery pick. It’s a highly unusual thing."

To add insult to injury, New Orleans also played a big role in ousting the Lakers play-in tournament hopes down the stretch before going on a brief playoff run. The upstart Pelicans pushed a 64-win Suns team in the first round of the playoffs before losing the series in six.

In the series, Roastmaster Ingram averaged 27 points per game and shot 40.7% from three and Lakers fans certainly took notice.

The NBA Draft Lottery is set for 5:00PM PST and will be broadcasted on ESPN.