Skip to main content
Lakers: Brandon Ingram Trolls LA on Pelicans Twitter in NBA Draft Lottery Video

Lakers: Brandon Ingram Trolls LA on Pelicans Twitter in NBA Draft Lottery Video

The Pelicans were more than happy to roast the Lakers ahead of the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Pelicans were more than happy to roast the Lakers ahead of the NBA Draft Lottery.

When the Lakers acquired Anthony Davis from the Pelicans in the summer of 2020, it didn't just cost them Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Brandon Ingram. It also cost them three first-round picks. 

One of those picks was a top-eight protected pick in 2021, that since it didn't convey in last year's draft, could now become a top ten pick for the Pelicans since the Lakers piled up the eighth-worst record in the NBA this past season. 

New Orleans was more than happy to remind the Lakers about the situation, but the way they did it, was nothing short of ruthless.

The Lakers pick has a 99.6% chance of landing in the top ten. On the very, very small chance that it doesn't, the Grizzlies would get the pick as part of a massive three-team deal this past August that also involved the Hornets.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pelicans general manager David Griffin admitted how the Lakers catastrophic season was a lucky break for New Orleans (quote via Brian Mahoney of The Associated Press).

“So we got very lucky and as is often the case in our business, it’s better to be lucky than good. And if you can be both, you can achieve something and so we’re grateful we’re a playoff team that’s holding a lottery pick. It’s a highly unusual thing."

To add insult to injury, New Orleans also played a big role in ousting the Lakers play-in tournament hopes down the stretch before going on a brief playoff run. The upstart Pelicans pushed a 64-win Suns team in the first round of the playoffs before losing the series in six.

In the series, Roastmaster Ingram averaged 27 points per game and shot 40.7% from three and Lakers fans certainly took notice

The NBA Draft Lottery is set for 5:00PM PST and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

USATSI_11986282_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Tom Brady Jokingly Calls out LeBron James for Sports Challenge

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_9770395_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Bucks Insider Highlights Why Charles Lee Could Succeed as LA Head Coach

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_18042298_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Not Trading Russell Westbrook This Summer Becoming a 'Real' Possibility

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_8878133_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Comparing the Jeanie Buss and Jim Buss Eras

By Eric EulauMay 16, 2022
USATSI_18005185_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: ESPN's Brian Windhorst Provides Latest on Lebron James-Jeanie Buss Relationship

By Brenna WhiteMay 16, 2022
USATSI_16382357
News

Lakers Leaning Towards Hiring Rookie Head Coach Says LA Insider

By Brenna WhiteMay 15, 2022
malik monk usa today 2021
News

Lakers: Cap Expert Doesn't Expect LA To Re-Sign Malik Monk This Summer

By Brenna WhiteMay 15, 2022
USATSI_3657828
News

Lakers: Magic Johnson's Former Agent Recounts Tales of Larry Bird Trash Talk

By Brenna WhiteMay 15, 2022