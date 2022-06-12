Lakers: Braves Superstar Mimics a Different Iconic LeBron James Celebration

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has never been afraid to display his emotions on the field. He's one of the best young players in the game and at 24 years of age, should be a fixture in baseball for a very long time. He's also a big LeBron James fan, or at least likes duplicating all of the Lakers superstar's signature celebrations.

On Satuday, Acuña, with some help from his teammate, Guillermo Heredia, imitated LeBron's famous chock chalk toss after the young star blasted a ball over the fence in left center field.

This isn't the first time Acuña has mimicked a signature LeBron James celebration. Back in early May, Acuña celebrated a home run with LeBron's move called the "Silencer"

LeBron appears to be well aware of Acuña using his favorite moves and is apparently all about it.