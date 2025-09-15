All Lakers

Lakers’ Bronny James Must Improve Key Aspect of Game, Says Insider

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA: Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) prepares for the start of the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA: Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) prepares for the start of the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

Second-year Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has a long runway towards securing playing time and a meaningful role, having signed a four-year, fully-guaranteed deal — a rarity for second-round draft picks. That's where it pays to be the son of one of the team's two All-Stars, 21-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James.

Robert Marvi of USA Today opines that the younger James needs to shore up his 3-point shooting, specifically off the catch.

This makes sense, as the 20-year-old will likely not be handling the ball much on a win-now Lakers team led by ball-dominant pieces LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

"If the younger James ever does make it in the big leagues, he will not have the basketball in his hands a lot," Marvi writes. "That means he will have to excel off the ball, which means he will have to hit open 3-pointers off passes from his teammates."

"During this past G League regular season, he made 38 percent of his 3-point attempts, which demonstrates some ability to hit from long distance," Marvi writes. "But in his lone year at the University of Southern California, he made 26.7 percent of his 3-point attempts and only 19.6 percent of his catch-and-shoot attempts from that distance."

Marvi also posits that James needs to level up two other elements of his game.

This story will be updated...

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News