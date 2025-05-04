Lakers' Bronny James Shares Shocking Truth on Rookie Season
The Los Angeles Lakers season is now over, much earlier than anyone likely could have imagined. After entering the NBA playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Western Confernce, many expected Los Angeles to make a long playoff run.
However, the Lakers were outmatched by the Minnesota Timberwolves, ending their season. Now with the offseason here, Los Angeles has a lot of reflecting to do on the year that they just had.
It was a strange year all around, with multiple different moments to point too. But one of the biggest storylines came from them having rookie guard Bronny James on the roster.
After taking James in the second-round of the 2024 NBA Draft, Los Angeles saw extra eyes on them. Being the son of NBA legend LeBron James, Bronny was put under a microscope, for better or worse.
Bronny handled things fairly well throughout the season and was able to shake off some early-year struggles. But the rookie has now admitted that some of the pressure did get to him during his first season in the NBA.
"I was under a lot of pressure," Bronny said. "It was getting to me a little bit."
Bronny was subject to a lot of criticism, but he never wavered in his approach. The rookie just simply put his head down and allowed his game to improve.
The guard may not be a full-time NBA player just yet, but he is working toward it all. Bronny also reflected on being able to play alongside his father in the NBA.
"It's a blessing," Bronny told FOX Sports. "Being able to learn from him, not only as a player, but as a dad. It's a different type of relationship. I try to take full advantage of it because it's something that a lot of people can't have. It was an amazing experience for me. And I'm looking forward to learning more from him, if he's still here or not, either way. But I'm just looking forward to it."
If Bronny can use this offseason to keep improving, he may be able to make the end of the bench as a rotation player. Los Angeles likes his game, and they believe that he can eventually turn into an impactful player at the NBA level.
