Lakers' Bronny James Summer League Highlight Reel Drops
The Los Angeles Lakers second-round draft pick, Bronny James, has seen more criticism toward him than a late pick normally does. This is in large part due to him being the son of NBA legend LeBron James so every move he makes will be heavily looked at.
James participated in the Summer League with the Lakers and had a somewhat rocky performance. In his first few games, he shined defensively but struggled to score the ball effectively.
However, during his final few games, James showed why the Lakers believe that he can become an impactful player at the NBA level. He looked much more confident with the ball and his shot started to fall from the floor.
It may have just taken the young guard some time to get up to speed on the physicality of the NBA, something that most rookies struggle with at first. There is now a highlight reel of him from the contests.
James showed great instincts on the defensive side of the floor, an area that he was praised for in college. Coming into the draft process, the league wanted to see how James could handle the pressure of being the son of LeBron, while also gauging his offensive attack.
So far, it has been a mixed bag on the court. But off-the-court, James has shown incredible poise and proved that he is ready for all the scrutiny that will come his way, fair or not.
