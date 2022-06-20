Skip to main content
Lakers: Brooklyn Nets' Assistant Among Candidates for Darvin Ham's Staff

Lakers: Brooklyn Nets' Assistant Among Candidates for Darvin Ham's Staff

The Lakers' new head coach is turning to familiar faces as he seeks to round out his staff for next season.

The Lakers' new head coach is turning to familiar faces as he seeks to round out his staff for next season.

The Lakers have tabbed Darvin Ham to lead this team over the next few seasons, but he will need a solid supporting staff behind him if the team expects to be serious competitors once again. 

The new head coach has wasted no time in putting together a staff full of familiar faces. Ham found his top assistant in Chris Jent, who was reportedly hired this past week. Ham and Jent worked together in Atlanta as assistant coaches, which played a role in his hire. Those years in Atlanta must have meant something to Darvin, as a new report from Brad Turner suggests he is eyeing another reunion from his time with the Hawks. 

Jordan Ott isn't a household name when it comes to coaching trees, but he does have a substantial basketball resume. The current Nets assistant has been with Brooklyn for 3 seasons after spending 3 years in Atlanta as the video coordinator. Before that, he spent 5 seasons working for the Michigan State basketball program under Tom Izzo. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Lakers have high aspirations for next season, but who they choose to fill their coaching spots will have a significant impact on how much success they enjoy. Darvin Ham will have the ability to hand-select his coaching staff - an option that his predecessor did not have. Los Angeles is betting that by allowing their coach to choose who he is comfortable working with, the result will be a team that is on the same page night in and night out. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_4759468_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Two-Time LA Champion Puts Stephen A. Smith on Blast for All-Time List

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_18047991_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Doubts LA 'Cracks' Top-Six in West Next Season

By Eric Eulau16 hours ago
USATSI_18042265_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Draymond Green Ruthlessly Crushes Boston Celtics with Hilarious Shirt

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_18042483_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Officially Joins E-Sports Team

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
kobe-bryant-retirement
News

Lakers: NBA Champion Labels Upcoming Kobe Documentary 'Must-See TV'

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18475584_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Darvin Ham Comments on Anthony Davis' Practice Habits

By Eric EulauJun 19, 2022
lakers court logo usa today
News

ESPN's 2022-2023 Power Rankings Were Not Kind to the Lakers

By Adam SalcidoJun 18, 2022
USATSI_16008535_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Exploring Russell Westbrook-Bradley Beal Trade Says NBA Insider

By Eric EulauJun 18, 2022