Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Bulls' Mascot Mocks Los Angeles After Close Win on Sunday Night

    Benny the Bull was really messing with the Lakers on Twitter.
    Author:

    The Lakers came close to pulling off a big win on Sunday night. In a year that has seen Los Angeles fall short on so many occasions, they almost came through against one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference. 

    Instead, the Bulls pulled away late and walked away with the win. And even though fans in Los Angeles felt surprisingly good about the loss, Chicago's mascot wasn't going to let them have any fun. 

    Benny the Bull took to Twitter and posted this fun little meme taking a shot at the Lakers. It also involved former Laker Alex Caruso, who dropped 17 points on Los Angeles in the win. 

    Read More

    It's a subject that has been debated amongst Lakers fans all season long. The loss of Caruso in free agency has hurt, and that hurt was magnified when he revealed he was willing to take less to stay in Los Angeles. 

    But as they say, it is what it is. Caruso signed a four-year deal worth almost $37 million to go play for the Bulls. And the Lakers have now struggled to a 16-15 record to start the season. But that game against Chicago should give fans some hope. This team has talent, they just need to figure out a way to bring it all together.  

    lonzo-ball
    News

    Lakers: Bulls' Mascot Mocks Los Angeles After Close Win on Sunday Night

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17286791_168396005_lowres
    News

    Lakers: NBA Preparing for Possible Canceled Game on Christmas Day

    1 hour ago
    dwight howard 10-3-21
    News

    Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard Status Updates

    3 hours ago
    LakersLogo
    News

    Lakers Signing Guard Mason Jones to a Two-Way Contract From South Bay

    21 hours ago
    lakers court logo usa today
    News

    Lakers Signing Jemerrio Jones From the G League

    22 hours ago
    lonzo-ball
    News

    Lakers: Despite Huge Player Losses, Los Angeles Keeps it Close Against the Bulls

    Dec 20, 2021
    lonzo-ball
    News

    Lakers Lose a Nailbiter in the Windy City

    Dec 19, 2021
    AD-injury
    News

    Lakers Anthony Davis Speaks for the First Time About His Knee Injury

    Dec 19, 2021