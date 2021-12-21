Lakers: Bulls' Mascot Mocks Los Angeles After Close Win on Sunday Night

The Lakers came close to pulling off a big win on Sunday night. In a year that has seen Los Angeles fall short on so many occasions, they almost came through against one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference.

Instead, the Bulls pulled away late and walked away with the win. And even though fans in Los Angeles felt surprisingly good about the loss, Chicago's mascot wasn't going to let them have any fun.

Benny the Bull took to Twitter and posted this fun little meme taking a shot at the Lakers. It also involved former Laker Alex Caruso, who dropped 17 points on Los Angeles in the win.

It's a subject that has been debated amongst Lakers fans all season long. The loss of Caruso in free agency has hurt, and that hurt was magnified when he revealed he was willing to take less to stay in Los Angeles.

But as they say, it is what it is. Caruso signed a four-year deal worth almost $37 million to go play for the Bulls. And the Lakers have now struggled to a 16-15 record to start the season. But that game against Chicago should give fans some hope. This team has talent, they just need to figure out a way to bring it all together.