    October 23, 2021
    Lakers: Can Anthony Davis Fix the Yips on His Free Throw Shooting?

    Anthony Davis suffered a career low in free throw shooting last season.
    Through most of the criticism with Anthony Davis has been solely focused on his durability and his injury history, much has not been talked about in regards to his free throw shooting last season.

    After shooting a career high 84.6% at the line during the Lakers championship season, things went south the following year. A career 80% free throw shooter, Davis suffered the yips and shot a career low 73.8% from the charity stripe in 36 games. He even had a career low in free throw attempts per game at just under 6. Maybe it got to him mentally, and he shied away from contact?

    During the middle of last season, Davis admitted it was more of a mental thing and that he was not too worried about it.

    “I put a lot of pressure on myself to make free throws and make teams pay for fouling. I haven’t been good at that this year, but it’s something I’m not too concerned about.”

    After shooting an abysmal two for seven in the season opener, Davis turned it around going 10 for 11, hitting his last 10 after missing his first attempt.

    For what it’s worth, coach Frank Vogel did not sound too concerned with Davis free throw shooting woes last season.

    “I just think it’s last year was more of an anomaly and this year he’s returned to playing his style of basketball. He can get to the line in so many different ways.”

    In part with the free throw shooting woes, Davis only averaged 21.8 points per game, and he averaged less than 25 points for the first time since the 2015-16 season, his fourth season in the league. If Davis can convert his free throws at a clip north of 80%, things will look a lot sunnier in Los Angeles. 

