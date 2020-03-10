Lakers Can Reach 50 Wins For First Time Since 2011 With Win Over Nets

LeBron James and the Lakers can accomplish another feat that hasn’t been done in quite a while Tuesday: win 50 games in a season for the first time since 2011.

They're one win away from reaching that goal and they host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday evening at Staples Center.

The Nets have won just 29 games this season and fired their coach, Kenny Atkinson, a few days ago. Jacque Vaughn will coach the Nets the remainder of the season. Vaughn is a Los Angeles native and played high school basketball at John Muir (Pasadena).

The Lakers are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-13, while the Nets (29-34) are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

In the teams' last game in Brooklyn on Jan. 23, LeBron James had a triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists in the Lakers' 128-113 win. James, who was listed as questionable for Tuesday's game, says he will play against the Nets.

“That’s the plan,” James said at Lakers' shootaround Tuesday.

Asked about how he has managed his groin issues this season, James said: “It’s more mental than anything for me. Having the mentality of getting my body ready and preparing my mind to go out and playing as many games as I can, and being available to my teammates and this franchise. So a lot of it has to do with the mental side. Obviously, the physical side takes a toll in a long season. But mentally, I have to be as sharp as you can as well.”

The Nets have won their last two games and three of the last four, but recently suffered an ugly 39-point home loss to Memphis on March 4. In their last game, a 110-107 win over Chicago on Sunday, Spencer Dinwiddie had 24 points and DeAndre Jordan had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

The Lakers have won four-straight games and 11 of their last 12. Their last two victories were impressive ones against Milwaukee, which has the best record in the NBA at 53-12, and the Clippers, who have the second-best record in the Western Conference at 43-20.

The last time the Lakers won over 50 games was in 2011, when they lost in the Western Conference semifinals to Dallas. It’s taken the Lakers nearly a decade to be in position to do that again.

The Lakers recently accomplished another big goal.

They clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2013 with their 113-103 win over Milwaukee on Friday.

“I came here to put this team and put this franchise back where they needed to be,” James said Friday. “The league is not what it is if the Lakers are not winning."