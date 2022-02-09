Lakers: Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard Out Against Bucks Tonight

Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are both out for tonight's home game against the Bucks. Apparently, Carmelo hamstring still doesn't quite feel right. In addition to missing tonight's game, Anthony will also sit out tomorrow's game in Portland according to Mike Truddell.

Carmelo initially injured his hamstring last Thursday in the second quarter of the Lakers 111-110 loss to the Clippers. Hamstring and other soft tissue injuries are notoriously fickle. As of now, there isn’t a timetable for Carmelo’s return.

Prior to his injury, Carmelo was averaging a very efficient 14.6 points per game in his last nine contests. Anthony was shooting 48.4% from the field, 40.8% from three, and 91.3% from the free-throw line.

All season, Carmelo has been an invaluable instant-offense bench scorer for the Lakers. Through Tuesday, Anthony has accounted for 36.8% of the Lakers bench scoring this season.

Dwight Howard

Veteran center Dwight Howard is missing his second straight game due to a back injury. Howard did not play in the Lakers 122-115 overtime win over the visiting Knicks on Saturday.

Howard is questionable for Wednesday's road game against the Blazers.