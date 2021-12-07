Skip to main content
    Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Available To Play Vs Celtics

    Melo has had the hot hand and the Lakers need him.
    Author:

    Lakers versus Celtics. There are very few (if any) rivalries in sports that can touch that one. Between the two teams, they have over 30 championships. Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Bill Russell, Jerry West, Kobe Bryant, Paul Pierce, and KG, etc...it's one of the most storied rivalries in sports history.

    So even though it's just another game in early December, Laker fans know it's not just 'another game.' Any time these two teams take on each other, Laker fans want all hands on deck and for the game to mean something. 

    With that in mind, there is good news.

    Good thing those flu-like symptoms were short-lived. Anthony has been averaging 14.3 PPG on 42% shooting from outside the arc. Melo has been remarkably efficient as his eFG% is the highest of his career (granted in 24 games.) Father time is undefeated, but Anthony is definitely taking father time to the 12th round because he has a lot left in the tank. 

    Even on the defensive end, Anthony has looked svelte. Anthony has never been a top 10 defender, and after nearly two decades in the league, he was almost certainly going to be a defensive liability. Luckily for the Lakers, Anthony has been serviceable on the defensive end, and at times been downright good on defense. If he can continue this during the season, Anthony is a big vote to win 6th man of the year. 

