    • November 16, 2021
    Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Boils Down Loss to Chicago to One Aspect of Their Game

    You can't win many games doing this if you're LA.
    Monday night was just about as bad as things could have gone for the Lakers. Playing against a red hot Bulls team, Los Angeles needed to come out firing on all cylinders to take the win.

    Instead, they turned the ball over 19 times and shot very inefficiently. The Lakers were outscored 57-48 in the first half and things didn't get any better from there. 

    After the game, Carmelo Anthony pointed to one main issue in the loss. The Lakers shot a staggering 6 of 32 from three-point range, which is just 18 percent overall. An awful way to win a game. 

    We can talk about a lot of other things that went on tonight, but when you shoot 6 for 32 from three, you’re not going to beat anybody unless you’re just on it, you’re on point with every other aspect of the game. And that’s not how the night went for us. There’s no excuses for that.

    Alternatively, the Bulls came out and shot 44 percent from three-point range and drained 15 of them. Alex Caruso didn't score any points in his return to Los Angeles, but he put up a +28 +/- while on the court, showing off his defensive prowess that made Frank Vogel love him. 

    It was a bad night, but the Lakers are much better than that from three-point range. Onward and upward. 

    Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Boils Down Loss to Chicago to One Aspect of Their Game

