Lakers Carmelo Anthony Doin’ Work with Special Message for Fans

The Lakers have received a lot of flack this offseason as they’ve revamped their entire roster with a lot of a big names. The names of the players that have joined Los Angeles is not the problem, it’s their age. Many of them are on the wrong side of 30 and are no longer the players they once were in their primes.

One of those players that has been called washed up over the past couple of seasons has been Carmelo Anthony. To an extent that is somewhat true, yet Carmelo has proven he can still be an integral piece of any team. Just ask the Portland Trail Blazers who used his veteran leadership and production on the court to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.

Still all the talk has seemed to have reached him and he seems very adamant about proving all the doubters wrong. In a video posted on the Lakers Twitter, Carmelo can be seen at the Lakers training facility with a message to the fans as well as showing off his new colors.

Melo mentioned that this year will be an exciting season to watch for all Lakers fans, but he also mentioned that it's going to take a lot of work from the entire roster. From stars like Anthony Davis to the still developing guys like Talen Horton-Tucker, it's going to take and all hands on deck mentality to achieve their goals this year.

If Carmelo can replicate what he was able to do in Portland, then the Lakers then it would help relieve a lot of pressure off of the big stars and hopefully open up the floor.