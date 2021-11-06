Lakers Carmelo Anthony Got Into An Altercation with Oklahoma City's Lu Dort

During the final seconds of Thursday night's game, Carmelo Anthony seemed to get into an argument with Lu Dort

Tension was high in the final seconds of the Lakers vs. Thunder matchup. Carmelo Anthony seemed to be the one constant that kept the Lakers afloat. Although, as the clock was winding down, it appears that Anthony was frustrated. With 21 seconds left on the clock, Carmelo Anthony got into an argument with Lu Dort, which led to both teams gathering to center court.

The altercation was quick and if things went differently towards the end of Thursday night's game, then this may have never even happened. If the Lakers did not blow another lead against Oklahoma City, Carmelo Anthony could have stayed focused. Instead, the pressure was at an all-time high and that can lead to an outburst.

After the game, Carmelo Anthony spoke with the media on the unexpected loss and talked about the team's performance without LeBron James.

"We're still a work in progress, we've been playing some good basketball over the past couple of games," said Anthony. "For the most part, we shouldn't have lost this one. It ain't coming down to LeBron being out. We let this one go again."

The Lakers will constantly have to deal with making adjustments, but it is all about how this team can adapt. If Carmelo Anthony keeps his cool and continues to clutch up during important moments of each game, then that will benefit the Lakers as they reach the harder portion of their schedule.