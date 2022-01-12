Skip to main content
Lakers Carmelo Anthony Listed as Questionable vs. Kings
Player(s)
Carmelo Anthony
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers will be facing off against the Sacramento Kings for the fourth time this season and it appears there are some updates ahead of Wednesday night's matchup. Carmelo Anthony was added to the Laker's injury report the morning before the game and will be listed as questionable. According to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, Anthony woke up with some tightness in his lower back but looks to see how it feels before the game. 

Considering Carmelo Anthony is a big asset to have come off the bench, this could require some players to step up if he is unable to participate. Even though not having Carmelo Anthony play for a single game will not ruin L.A., it would benefit them to have him out on the court. As of right now, Anthony is shooting 38.9% from the 3-point line, and to put that into perspective, Stephen Curry is shooting 38.4%. This proves that Anthony is a crucial player to have active. 

The Lakers are finally getting healthy as the only injured players are Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn. This is big considering L.A. was constantly making changes and trying to adapt to the fact that they would be without a lot of star power out on the court. 

The Lakers hope to prove themselves on Wednesday night in a must-win game if they want to continue to have a winning record.  

