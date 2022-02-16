Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Out for Fifth Straight Game

The Lakers will be playing their last game before the All-Star break without sixth-man Carmelo Anthony. According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, Carmelo is officially listed as "Out".

Carmelo is missing his fifth straight game after initially injuring his hamstring on February 3rd against the Clippers.

Lakers reporter Mike Truddell reported that LA isn't rushing Carmelo back so he can be fully healthy for the stretch run.

Prior to Carmelo's injury, the Lakers ranked 8th in bench scoring (37.2 PPG). In the four games Anthony has been sidelined, LA ranks 18th in bench points (33.3 PPG).

The Lakers will have to find a way to beat the Utah Jazz tonight at Crypto.com Arena without their most consistent bench scorer.

The Jazz are currently on a six game winning streak that includes home wins over the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers will resume their regular season on February 25th against the Los Angeles Clippers.