Lakers: Celtics Homer Bill Simmons Compares Current Laker Team To '04 Lakers

Laker fans have known for years that Celtics prognosticator Bill Simmons never misses an opportunity to take a shot at the Lakers. Maybe it's jealousy, maybe it's just his job. Most recently, Simmons compared the current Laker squad to the 04 Lakers. Sure. Lakers acquire a few superstars so automatically that is the comparison everyone made. Simmons being reductive isn't a new thing. It's his modus operandi.

Here is the quote from Simmons, sourced here from Basketballnetwork.net

"LeBron (James) would be Kobe then you have an older Shaq vs a in his prime Anthony Davis… and then you have Russell Westbrook as the proxy to this Malone/ Payton combo. These two guys that were one thing on other teams and now they’re getting shoe-horned to this other situation, that belongs to these two other guys.”

What? If you're confused that's okay. So is Simmons. This nonsensical quote from Simmons just proves he went into this argument without any real valid comparisons. He also asked if "this is the worst start by a contender ever?" The Lakers are 2-2. Funny enough, so are his precious Celtics. Is that the worst start by a contender ever?

Simmons' Laker salt isn't a new concept. Before the Lakers won their 17th NBA title, Simmons couldn't help but say the Lakers were about to win their "12th NBA title." He was taking a shot at the fact that the Lakers started in Minneapolis. Putting aside the idea that this gives the Celtics an entire generation to collect titles by invalidating the Minneapolis Lakers titles, the 1957 Boston Celtics won a championship when the NBA had a total of eight teams. Do you want to talk about invalidating championships? Let's talk about titles earned when there was little competition, Bill.

Bill Simmons gonna Bill Simmons, of course. If this 2021-22 Lakers team comes close to winning a title and bringing the 18th championship banner to Staples Center, look for the ultimate Simmons meltdown.