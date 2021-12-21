Lakers: Chaundee Brown, We Hardly Knew Ye

The Los Angeles Lakers have cut two-way shooting guard Chaundee Brown Jr. to make room for new shooting guard Mason Jones, the team announced on its official site.

Brown logged time with the Lakers during the preseason before being waived and joining the club's NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. In November due to a rash of perimeter player absences, Brown was added into one of LA's two-way player slots, replacing power forward Sekou Doumbouya.

The 6'5" shooting guard went out of Michigan this past summer, then spent some time with LA during the Lakers' ominously winless 2021 preseason on an Exhibit 10 deal. The team ultimately decided to waive him and subsequently sign him to its El Segundo NBA G League affiliate club, the South Bay Lakers.

Brown has averaged 17.0 points (while shooting 44.6% from the field, 33.3% from the three-point line and 80% from the free-throw line), 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 08 blocks per 33.3 minutes in six games for South Bay.

In two games with LA, Brown averaged of 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds across 10.5 minutes.