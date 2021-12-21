Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Chaundee Brown, We Hardly Knew Ye
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Chaundee Brown, We Hardly Knew Ye

    The Lakers are waiving the two-way wing.
    Author:

    The Lakers are waiving the two-way wing.

    The Los Angeles Lakers have cut two-way shooting guard Chaundee Brown Jr. to make room for new shooting guard Mason Jones, the team announced on its official site.

    Brown logged time with the Lakers during the preseason before being waived and joining the club's NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. In November due to a rash of perimeter player absences, Brown was added into one of LA's two-way player slots, replacing power forward Sekou Doumbouya.

    The 6'5" shooting guard went out of Michigan this past summer, then spent some time with LA during the Lakers' ominously winless 2021 preseason on an Exhibit 10 deal. The team ultimately decided to waive him and subsequently sign him to its El Segundo NBA G League affiliate club, the South Bay Lakers.

    Read More

    Brown has averaged 17.0 points (while shooting 44.6% from the field, 33.3% from the three-point line and 80% from the free-throw line), 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 08 blocks per 33.3 minutes in six games for South Bay.

    In two games with LA, Brown averaged of 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds across 10.5 minutes.

    chaundee brown usa today
    News

    Lakers: Chaundee Brown, We Hardly Knew Ye

    7 minutes ago
    trevor ariza 9-28-21
    News

    Lakers Trevor Ariza on His Season Debut Back with L.A.

    1 hour ago
    lonzo-ball
    News

    Lakers: Bulls' Mascot Mocks Los Angeles After Close Win on Sunday Night

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17286791_168396005_lowres
    News

    Lakers: NBA Preparing for Possible Canceled Game on Christmas Day

    4 hours ago
    dwight howard 10-3-21
    News

    Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard Status Updates

    6 hours ago
    LakersLogo
    News

    Lakers Signing Guard Mason Jones to a Two-Way Contract From South Bay

    Dec 20, 2021
    lakers court logo usa today
    News

    Lakers Signing Jemerrio Jones From the G League

    Dec 20, 2021
    lonzo-ball
    News

    Lakers: Despite Huge Player Losses, Los Angeles Keeps it Close Against the Bulls

    Dec 20, 2021