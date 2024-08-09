Lakers' Christmas Day Game Opponent Unveiled: Report
Another year, another prime Christmas Day game for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed all five holiday matchups for the 2024-25 season. Los Angeles will do battle with the Golden State Warriors, a longtime foe whom the Lakers recently vanquished in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors will host.
20-time L.A. All-Star LeBron James and nine-time L.A. All-Star Davis will suit up against 10-time Golden State All-Star point guard Stephen Curry, their current colleague on Team USA in this summer's ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. The U.S. men's team will play France for the chance to nab its fifth straight Olympic medal on Saturday.
The Lakers' and Warriors' offseasons have been a study in contrasts so far.
Outside of hiring JJ Redick to replace Darvin Ham, the Lakers have made few major moves. Los Angeles did let free agents Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie walk, while drafting former Tennessee Volunteers All-American shooting guard Dalton Knecht and ex-USC Trojans point guard Bronny James, LeBron James' eldest son.
The Warriors, however, underwent some major personnel overhauls, highlighted by five-time All-Star swingman Klay Thompson, who departed for the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million deal as part of a six-team sign-and-trade. 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who was a reserve during his lone year with Golden State, left for a presumed starting role with the San Antonio Spurs, where he'll play alongside Team France center Victor Wembanyama, already an All-Defensive center after just one season.
Golden State reacted to Thompson and Paul's departures by bringing in younger depth. The team signed former Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard De'Anthony Melton to a one-year, $12.8 million contract. The Warriors also signed-and-traded to acquire the rights to ex-Minnesota Timberwolves combo forward Kyle Anderson and Melton's Sixers teammate Buddy Hield. Last season, Golden State went 46-36 and couldn't get any higher than the Western Conference's No. 10 seed. They fell to the Sacramento Kings in their first play-in tournament meeting.
Per Charania, the New York Knicks will host Wembanyama and Paul's Spurs, the Mavericks will host the Timberwolves, Philadelphia will face off against the Boston Celtics on the latter's home turf, and the new-look Phoenix Suns will host the Denver Nuggets. Denver lost a beloved ex-Laker, starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and brought in a loathed ex-Laker in free agency, Russell Westbrook.
