Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Staples Center Form Fund To Help Hourly Workers

The Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Staples Center have banded together to create a fund to help hourly event staff who are temporarily out of work because of event stoppages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the hiatus will last at least 30 days.

The NHL followed suit, suspending its season Thursday.

"Payments from the fund will be distributed to more than 2,800 active hourly event staff which includes ushers, security officers, ticket sellers, ticket takers, parking attendants, merchandise staff, food and beverage employees, housekeeping and operations staff and stage hands, among others," Staples Center and the teams said in a joint news release Saturday.

The fund is expected to be worth more than $5 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The temporary suspension of sports and concerts places an immediate financial hardship on hourly employees who work those events.

NBA teams and even some individual players around the league have pitched in to help, including Kevin Love, Blake Griffin, Zion Williamson, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Gobert.

"Recognizing that the coronavirus is not just a health crisis but also an economic one, the organizations have come together in this unprecedented way to help the valued employees who work tirelessly to deliver outstanding guest experiences and teamwork that is the heart of STAPLES Center," they said in the news release.