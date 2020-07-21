AllLakers
Lakers' Coach Frank Vogel Says Markieff Morris Is En Route To Joining The Team

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said Tuesday that Markieff Morris cleared protocol in Los Angeles and was en route to the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World near Orlando. 

Morris will be able to rejoin the team after quarantining for 36 to 48 hours and having two negative tests for COVID-19. 

"It will be a couple days before he arrives that we’ll be able to see him on the court," Vogel said in a video conference call Tuesday. "And then obviously we’re gonna be smart about building him up at the right pace. We don’t want him to be injured. He’s obviously been out and not been with the team for a while, so we’ll just take it day-by-day and be intelligent with it."

The Lakers have been practicing together in Orlando for nearly two weeks after arriving on July 9. Morris reportedly had an "excused absence" from the team that permitted him to arrive late. 

The Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, have their first of three scrimmages against Dallas on Thursday before opening their season against the Clippers on July 30. 

Morris officially signed with the Lakers on Feb. 23 after they waived DeMarcus Cousins. In eight games for the Lakers before the season was suspended March 11, he averaged 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 14.8 minutes. 

