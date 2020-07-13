AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Lakers' Coach Frank Vogel Says Rajon Being Out Is 'A Huge Loss'

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said losing Rajon Rondo is a big blow for the Lakers, but added at least they'll have him back when they need him the most. 

Rondo sustained a fractured right thumb that requires surgery in the team's second practice in the NBA bubble in Orlando on Sunday. 

Rondo will leave the bubble to undergo surgery this week and is expected to return to full basketball activities in six to eight weeks, meaning between Aug. 23 and Sept. 6.

The first round of the playoffs begin Aug. 17 and the conference semifinals begin Aug. 31.

"Losing Rajon is a huge loss for our team, but we expect Rajon to be a part of our playoff run," Vogel said Monday in a conference call. "Looking at six-to-eight weeks puts us somewhere around the first, second round of playoffs. We’re very confident that he’ll be able to get back and be a major factor for us in our playoff run."

Vogel wasn't quite sure how Rondo got injured. But Danny Green had an idea. 

"Offensively I remember one play where he did attack, he did get by the defense, they didn’t see him and he was about to do one of his Rondo passes," Green said. "I think somebody got a piece of it, got a hand on the ball. That might have been the play, I don’t know. But he’s had a couple hand injuries over the last two years that have been devastating for himself and for us so we don’t know how it’s happened."

Rondo has had many issues with his right hand over his two seasons with the Lakers, including requiring two surgeries in 2018 that kept him sidelined for 31 games. Then in January, he strained his right ring finger, forcing him to miss another three games. 

Green said Rondo's playing style lends itself to that type of injury.  

"Rondo’s hands, man, being so big he gets his hands caught in a lot of places," Green said. "He reaches and gets his hands stuck in jerseys and on the ball a lot when he plays defense. And offensively, he just attacks."

Rondo was averaging 7.1 points, three rebounds and five assists in 20.5 minutes a game this season for the Lakers before the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vogel said the Lakers have many options to fill that hole, including using backup guards Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook or sliding some bigs over into that position, such as Kyle Kuzma or Anthony Davis. Or the Lakers could turn to Dion Waiters and JR Smith. 

"All of those guys will pick up slack,” Vogel said. 

Vogel added that he has someone in mind to slide into the starting shooting guard spot after Avery Bradley opted out of the restart because of family reasons, though he said nothing is set in stone. 

"We’ll always have an open competition," Vogel said. "...But Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did a phenomenal job early when Avery was injured in the season. That’s really where I’m at in terms of what the starting lineup is gonna look like, with him being in that slot. But obviously, we’ll see how things go throughout practice, and other guys will have opportunities."

The Lakers have long talked about how important "Playoff Rondo" will be to the team. 

Rondo is 14-season veteran, a four-time All-Star and a one-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics in 2008. 

And the Lakers are 14-1 when he scores 10 or more points in a game. 

"When he scores 10-plus points, you guys know the statistics, you know the record for us," Green said. "So we need him to come off the bench and give us a little spark. But I know he’ll be on the sideline for us, coaching his a** off, teaching us and letting the young guys know and also 'Bron, AD and myself...what he sees and what adjustments we need to make."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

JaVale McGee Gives An Intimate Look Inside The Bubble

The Laker posted his first video in a series about bubble life, showing his goodbyes with family, the testing process for COVID-19 and his first day on the Walt Disney World campus.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers' Rajon Rondo To Miss Six To Eight Weeks With A Fractured Right Thumb

Rondo sustained the injury during Lakers practice on Sunday in Orlando and will undergo surgery this week.

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis On Why He Chose Not To Have A Message On His Jersey

Davis says he was torn but ultimately decided he wanted to have his last name on the back of his jersey to represent his family.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says He's Ready To ‘Get Back To Destroying Whoever In Front Of Me’

The Lakers superstar posted artwork of himself in a cryogenic chamber and gave the NBA a warning.

Jill Painter Lopez

Celtics' Gordon Hayward To Wear 'Education Reform' On Back Of Jersey

The Boston Celtics forward picked the social justice message "Education Reform" to wear on the back of his jersey for the resumed NBA season.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Won't Wear A Message On His Jersey, Says They Didn't Resonate With Him

James wishes he could've chosen a statement to wear instead of being restricted to the 29 messages that that the NBA and NBPA recently approved.

Melissa Rohlin

by

merlin2288

LeBron James Says He Never Considered Sitting Out The Resumed NBA Season

James wants to play basketball and fight against racial injustices -- and he doesn't think the two are mutually exclusive.

Melissa Rohlin

Bubble Chicken Wings Are Just Fine For Quinn Cook, Alex Caruso

Some NBA players haven't been happy with the food they’ve had in the NBA bubble, but Lakers Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso weren't complaining.

Jill Painter Lopez

Shaquille O'Neal Is Shocked After Charles Barkley Doesn't Include Him On His Top 10 List

Shaquille O'Neal wasn't pleased that he was left off of Charles Barkley's list of the top 10 NBA players of all time.

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Wears Shirt From Kobe Bryant's Memorial Into NBA Bubble

The Lakers flew to Orlando on Thursday for the resumed NBA season.

Melissa Rohlin