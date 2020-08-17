SI.com
AllLakers
HomeNews
Search

Lakers' Coach Frank Vogel Says Rajon Rondo Is Expected To Clear Quarantine Monday

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Sunday that Rajon Rondo is expected to clear his four-day quarantine Monday. 

Rondo sustained a fractured right thumb five weeks ago on July 12 in the Lakers' second practice in the NBA bubble and is expected to return to full basketball activities in six to eight weeks. 

Vogel added that he's not sure when Rondo will be cleared to play. 

"We’ll get him on the court and see where he’s at," Vogel said in a videoconference call Sunday. "But no specific timetable yet on him." 

The Lakers, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, open their first-round playoff series against the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. 

Rondo left the bubble to have surgery on his thumb July 15 and worked out with Lakers senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis in Orlando outside of the bubble before reentering it Thursday following negative COVID-19 tests for seven days. 

Rondo, a four-time All-Star and one-time NBA champion in 2008, was averaging 7.1 points, three rebounds and five assists in 20.5 minutes a game this season for the Lakers before the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Vogel On Portland Trail Blazers: 'They've Got The Hottest Player In The League'

The Lakers, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, know they're not playing a typical eighth seed.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On What Would've Been His 35th Birthday

James tweeted Saturday: "Bumping Nip All Day Long/Night!! Happy G-Day! I know you gone have one helluva shindig in Paradise today!"

Melissa Rohlin

Incredible New Mural In Los Angeles Features Lakers Standing In Front Of A Protest

A new mural was completed in Los Angeles ahead of the NBA playoffs that features Lakers coach Frank Vogel and each player on the team standing in front of a Black Lives Matter protest and healthcare workers who are holding social justice and health-related signs.

Melissa Rohlin

Danny Green Says The Bubble Has Given Him An Interesting Look At His Teammates

Green said the hotel that the Lakers are staying in at Walt Disney World near Orlando has thin walls.

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers Will Play The Portland Trail Blazers In The First Round Of The Playoffs

The Trail Blazers won their play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, 126-122, to advance to the playoffs.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' First-Round Playoff Schedule Has Been Released

The Lakers open the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday against either the Memphis Grizzlies or the Portland Trail Blazers.

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant's Hall Of Fame Ceremony Moved To May 2021

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday that it has postponed the induction ceremony to May of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Dodgers And LeBron James Team Up To Make Dodgers Stadium A Polling Site

LeBron James' voting rights group More Than A Vote and the Dodgers are working together to make Dodger Stadium a voting site for the November election.

Melissa Rohlin

J.R. Smith: 'I’ve Forgotten So Much About This Game That Other Guys Will Never Know'

Smith says he has no doubt he'll be able to help the Lakers in the playoffs regardless of how much he plays.

Melissa Rohlin

Rajon Rondo Will Reenter NBA Bubble On Thursday Evening

Rondo, who sustained a fractured right thumb in the Lakers' second practice in the NBA bubble on July 12, will reenter the campus at Walt Disney World on Thursday.

Melissa Rohlin