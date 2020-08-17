Lakers' Coach Frank Vogel Says Rajon Rondo Is Expected To Clear Quarantine Monday

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Sunday that Rajon Rondo is expected to clear his four-day quarantine Monday.

Rondo sustained a fractured right thumb five weeks ago on July 12 in the Lakers' second practice in the NBA bubble and is expected to return to full basketball activities in six to eight weeks.

Vogel added that he's not sure when Rondo will be cleared to play.

"We’ll get him on the court and see where he’s at," Vogel said in a videoconference call Sunday. "But no specific timetable yet on him."

The Lakers, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, open their first-round playoff series against the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Rondo left the bubble to have surgery on his thumb July 15 and worked out with Lakers senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis in Orlando outside of the bubble before reentering it Thursday following negative COVID-19 tests for seven days.

Rondo, a four-time All-Star and one-time NBA champion in 2008, was averaging 7.1 points, three rebounds and five assists in 20.5 minutes a game this season for the Lakers before the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.