Lakers: Colin Cowherd Likens LA as the Chicago Bears of the NBA

Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports compared the Lakers to the Chicago Bears - and not in a good way.

Besides head coaching rumors, the successes of former Lakers in the playoffs has been a major storyline this week in Laker Land. Brandon Ingram poured in 37 points in the Pelicans Game 2 win over the top seeded Suns. Alex Caruso is arguably the second most important player on a Bulls team that's tied 1-1 in their first round series against the Bucks.

As Lakers fans are keenly aware, both were drafted by LA, but did not fully develop until they were jettisoned by the purple and gold. The same could be said for Julius Randle, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart. 

For Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports, the Lakers reliance on acquiring talent through trades and free agency, not the draft, puts them in a dubious class of premier American sports franchises. 

"The Lakers are becoming like the Yankees and the Chicago Bears. They have this big brand and there's big money and game day revenue, but to be the Chiefs, the Dodgers, the Rams, and the Warriors, you can't just bail on the draft and develop part of the game. The Lakers, the last guy they developed was Kobe. They bailed on all of these guys."

The Lakers did of course win a championship in 2020 with the guys they got in return for sending Ingram, Hart, and Ball to the Pelicans-Anthony Davis. But Cowherd's other point still holds some merit. 

The franchise is a massive brand with millions of fans, but they need to get back to valuing substance over style.

