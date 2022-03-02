Lakers: Colin Cowherd Suggests Wild Trade Involving LeBron James and Miami Heat

The Lakers really do need to start considering the long-term health of their franchise. But that's difficult to do when you have a team built around LeBron James. Because throughout his entire career, James has only been interested in winning titles. That often comes with the expense of draft picks and a whole lot of money.

But the rising tensions between Bron and the team are noteworthy, at the very least. Even if they aren't exactly accurate, the optics of it all are not a great look for the organization or for Bron.

So what's the solution? Trading LeBron sounds like a move that no franchise is bold enough to attempt. But that has been a solution we've seen pop up a whole lot in recent days.

The Herd's Colin Cowherd had an easy (albeit wishful) solution to it all: trade him back to Miami.

“I don’t think Miami is dynamic enough at point guard. If you put LeBron in Miami with Bam and Butler, I think they win the title”.

Cowherd went on to suggest that the Lakers could land Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and three first-round picks for James. At 37-years-old, that might be a bit of a stretch for Miami's young talent. But he is still LeBron James, the guy that led Miami to 4 NBA Finals appearances and back-to-back titles.

Lowry is under contract for 2 more years and close to $60 million. Herro just had his 2022-23 club option exercised by the Heat. And Duncan Robinson could be signed all the way through 2026 with roughly $75 million attached to him.

The draft pick compensation that would go along with a LeBron trade would be enough to secure the health of their future. But what would motivate the Heat to make that sacrifice?

The short answer is nothing. There is no reason for Miami to make a deal like that and risk experiencing James' late-career slide. It's a nice thought for Lakers fans though.