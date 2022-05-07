Skip to main content
Lakers Complete Pair of Interviews with Former Head Coaches for LA Vacancy

Lakers Complete Pair of Interviews with Former Head Coaches for LA Vacancy

The Lakers are still looking for the perfect fit.

The Lakers are still looking for the perfect fit.

Since the firing of head coach Frank Vogel, the Lakers have been on the hunt for the perfect person to fill the role. Now the Lakers have completed interviewing two prospects for the job. 

First, they just finished interviewing former Golden State Warriors head coach, Mark Jackson according to NBA Insider Shams Charania. Jackson could be a good fit considering what he was able to do with the Warriors. The Lakers need someone who will be able to handle superstar power like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. However, Charania also reported that Jackson is being considered for another head coaching job with the Sacramento Kings. 

The Lakers also just completed an interview with former Portland Trail Blazers head coach, Terry Stotts, according to NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski. Stotts could also be a good fit considering his ability to make the Trail Blazers playoff contenders. Although Stotts was not able to take his team to the championship game, the Trail Blazers made it to the playoffs eight consecutive seasons.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, the Lakers need more than just a good coach right now. They need someone who is prepared to take on a team that needs a little rebuilding. The Lakers have a lot of talent that just needs to be used correctly. 

Whether or not Frank Vogel was a part of the problem with the Lakers, new leadership can make a difference. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18041556_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: LeBron James Among Celebrities Set to Attend F1 Event in Miami

By Brenna White3 hours ago
USATSI_18028660
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel's Handling of Russell Westbrook Played in Role in His Firing

By Brenna White7 hours ago
lebron-socialmedia
News

Lakers: NBA Writer Claps Back at LeBron James for 'Elitist' Tweet

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_17223863_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook-Pacers Deal 'Too Good' to Be True Says Insider

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_15369687_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Shaq Talks About Prospect of 'Winning Time' Depicting He and Kobe

By Staff WriterMay 6, 2022
USATSI_16847463_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Won't Explore Trading LeBron James If He Doesn't Sign Extension In August

By Eric EulauMay 6, 2022
lebron james
News

Lakers: Jalen Rose Compares LA Trading LeBron James to Trading Kobe Bryant

By Eric EulauMay 6, 2022
USATSI_14078410_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Slams Voters Over Giving Grizzlies Ja Morant Major Award

By Eric EulauMay 5, 2022