Lakers Complete Pair of Interviews with Former Head Coaches for LA Vacancy

Since the firing of head coach Frank Vogel, the Lakers have been on the hunt for the perfect person to fill the role. Now the Lakers have completed interviewing two prospects for the job.

First, they just finished interviewing former Golden State Warriors head coach, Mark Jackson according to NBA Insider Shams Charania. Jackson could be a good fit considering what he was able to do with the Warriors. The Lakers need someone who will be able to handle superstar power like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. However, Charania also reported that Jackson is being considered for another head coaching job with the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers also just completed an interview with former Portland Trail Blazers head coach, Terry Stotts, according to NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski. Stotts could also be a good fit considering his ability to make the Trail Blazers playoff contenders. Although Stotts was not able to take his team to the championship game, the Trail Blazers made it to the playoffs eight consecutive seasons.

However, the Lakers need more than just a good coach right now. They need someone who is prepared to take on a team that needs a little rebuilding. The Lakers have a lot of talent that just needs to be used correctly.

Whether or not Frank Vogel was a part of the problem with the Lakers, new leadership can make a difference.