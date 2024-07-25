Lakers Continue to Be Linked With Former Top 10 Draft Pick Guard
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue their offseason, the front office has some work to do to build out the roster. Where things currently stand, the Lakers have a full roster but about four of the players are expected to be off the team by the time training camp starts.
Los Angeles has to shed salary and roster space if they want to make any sort of additions to the team. This will likely come in the place of a trade but to this point, the Lakers have been very careful of making a trade just to do so.
The team has been linked with all sorts of players this summer but one name has continuously come up, point guard Collin Sexton of the Utah Jazz. Utah has been looking to potentially move the young guard and the Lakers could be a good landing spot for him.
Bleacher Report’s Isaac Gutierrez put together a video that lists some targets that the Lakers could go after, with Sexton making the cut again.
“I think they [the Lakers] essentially need another creator on the bench that can be basically a backup point guard,” Gutierrez detailed in a July 24, 2024, live stream. “I think at some point they’re going to trade D’Angelo Russell…The first name I have on this list [of backup point guard trade targets] is somebody who I have been preaching to the choir, telling everybody in the world that will listen. They need to get Collin Sexton on this Lakers team. Collin Sexton is the perfect young guard to play off of LeBron James and Anthony Davis as a tertiary option.”
The Lakers desire to move on from guard D'Angelo Russell isn't new and it's expected that he will be dealt at some point. Replacing Russell with Sexton could be a lateral move but sometimes fresh blood on a team can be a good thing.
Sexton is a good scorer of the basketball, having averaged 18.7 points this past season. Putting him next to Anthony Davis and LeBron James could be a solid pairing and give the Lakers a better chance heading into next year.
