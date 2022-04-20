Lakers: Conversations Surrounding LA Disarray Would 'Blow Your Mind' Says Analyst

The Lakers coaching search is on and it's been a much discussed topic locally and nationally. At the moment, the majority opinion, from Shaq and anonymous agents alike, is that being the head coach of the Lakers has lost considerable luster for several reasons.

For one, the trio of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, was oft-injured and ineffective. Secondly, the Lakers front office brain trust of general manager Rob Pelinka and senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis has not inspired confidence over the last two years.

ESPN's Jayson Williams explained on an episode of Keyshawn, JWill & Max this week that the chatter around the Lakers organization is enough to make LA fans' jaws drop.

"I'm just trying to tell you from people that have had decades of experiences with how organizations have been ran, the things I've heard over the last year would blow your mind."

He also provided some details from an anonymous NBA coach for how that coach would've handled Kurt Rambis giving him instructions on how to run his team.

"I heard from one of my really good friends, that is a big time coach in the league, was like, 'I can't imagine my owner's friend, that she's [Jeanie Buss] made some kind of consultant, have the gaffe to walk in and sit in my coaching meeting to telling me what I had to do after I won a championship a couple years ago. To tell me, hey, you should think about changing up your starting lineup, your rotations...I would have slapped the hell out of that dude. It would have turned into a fight."

It's another testament to the idea that the current state of affairs of the Lakers front office is enough to give any potential head coaching candidate significant hesitation before submitting their application.