The Los Angeles Rams brought another championship to LA on Sunday. The Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 on Sunday to capture the Lombardi Trophy. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp earned Super Bowl MVP honors.

Kupp donned the jersey of a legendary LA sports icon for the Rams championship parade on Wednesday, the one and only, Kobe Bean Bryant.

Kupp didn't just rock any Kobe jersey. He was spotted in a version of the Kobe Bryant Black Mamba Day alternate jersey.

The Lakers first wore the Black Mamba jerseys in Game 3 of the first-round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs to commemorate the late Kobe.

Just when you thought LA sports fans couldn't love Cooper Kupp anymore, he rocks the jersey of a beloved fellow LA champion.