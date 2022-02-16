Skip to main content
Lakers: Cooper Kupp Dons Kobe Bryant Jersey for Rams Championship Parade
Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp sported a special edition Kobe Bryant jersey for the Rams parade.

The Los Angeles Rams brought another championship to LA on Sunday. The Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 on Sunday to capture the Lombardi Trophy. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp earned Super Bowl MVP honors. 

Kupp donned the jersey of a legendary LA sports icon for the Rams championship parade on Wednesday, the one and only, Kobe Bean Bryant. 

Kupp didn't just rock any Kobe jersey. He was spotted in a version of the Kobe Bryant Black Mamba Day alternate jersey. 

The Lakers first wore the Black Mamba jerseys in Game 3 of the first-round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs to commemorate the late Kobe.

Just when you thought LA sports fans couldn't love Cooper Kupp anymore, he rocks the jersey of a beloved fellow LA champion.

