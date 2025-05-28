Lakers Could Have Major Competition For Prime Center Target
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to fix one specific spot on the roster this summer. They have to find a better center than Jaxson Hayes, who had to start once they traded Anthony Davis.
With the way that the Lakers have built their backcourt, they have to find a player who can help correct the defensive mistakes that the backcourt will make.
Los Angeles didn't have that this past season. It was the biggest reason why they weren't able to beat the Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs just a few weeks ago.
Read more: LeBron James Breaks Silence on Questionable Foul During Playoffs
There are going to be very few centers that the Lakers will be able to sign in free agency because of their current cap situation. They will likely have to trade for a center who matters.
One center that they might be able to sign outright is Brook Lopez. He played for the franchise a few years ago on the veteran's minimum before signing with the Bucks.
Unfortunately for the Lakers, they are going to have a lot of competition for Lopez. He is going to have a lot of interest from teams looking to sign him for the last few years of his career.
Lopez is 37 years old, so he is nowhere near what his peak was. He's still a pretty good player who can help a team win if put into the right situation.
Milwaukee is still the favorite to keep Lopez, even if the Bucks aren't likely to compete for a championship next season. The Warriors are also a team to watch.
More Lakers news: Predicting Lakers Potential Trade Package For Onyeka Okongwu
Other teams will be offer Lopez more money in free agency, so the Lakers might have to execute some sort of sign-and-trade if they decide that he is the center that they want.
Los Angeles might decide to go after a younger center if there becomes a bidding war for Lopez. They would rather trade for a center who can grow alongside Luka Doncic.
This past season, Lopez averaged 13 points, five rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 50.9 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Former Lakers Guard says LA Doesn't Need Austin Reaves
Lakers Could Target Rui Hachimura Replacement Amid Trade Rumors
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.