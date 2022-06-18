Skip to main content
Lakers: Could Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Return to LA Via Free Agency?

A pair of NBA experts think there's a chance that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could sign with the Lakers this offseason.

The list of free agent names being linked to the Lakers isn't exactly the bumper crop that it's been in the past, and for good reason. At the moment, the Lakers can only offer the taxpayer mid-level exception ($6.4M) or the veteran minimum to free agents. That limits their options, but one name that at least two NBA experts are high on is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a name LA is more than familiar with.

The central question to any free agent signing is whether or not a potential new player can thrive alongside a team's star players. With Caldwell-Pope, there's no guess work needed. He's already shown that he's a great fit next to Anthony Davis and LeBron James

In a recent article in The Athletic, John Hollinger suggested that Kenatvious Caldwell-Pope could sign with the Lakers on a one-year deal with a player option.

"One potential answer I could think of is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who might not have his partially guaranteed deal picked up by Washington and could benefit from a reunion with his 2020 championship teammates. Of course, he might not ever become a free agent."

As Hollinger notes, Washington would have to cut KCP loose first in order for him to become a free agent. In the same article, Jovan Buha provided his opinion on a potential return to LA for Caldwell-Pope. 

"I think the Lakers and Lakers fans would welcome a Caldwell-Pope reunion. He was an ideal complement to James and Davis with his near-elite role-player combination of spot-up shooting, transition finishing and one-on-one defense on either backcourt position."

On top of the on-court fit, Caldwell-Pope is still represented by Klutch Sports. Assuming there's still a positive working relationship between the Lakers front office and Klutch, it's not far-fetched to think KCP would sign a one-year deal with LA this summer if he does indeed become a free agent.

