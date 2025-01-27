Lakers Could Land $23M Guard Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to improve their roster ahead of the trade deadline. The deadline is in just under two weeks, so they need to make a decision.
There are a lot of different players that the Lakers have their eyes on. Anthony Davis is hoping to get a center to play next to him.
A guard is also on the table for the Lakers because they need some help with playmaking. They aren't really being too picky as far as the position that the help comes in at is concerned.
One player who could be on the list for them to trade for is Raptors guard Bruce Brown. According to The Athletic, Brown is someone who could be a good fit for them.
Brown is someone who knows how to play on a winning team. He played with the Denver Nuggets during their title run.
In his career he has been known as someone who can play a bunch of different positions. When he was with the Nets, he played some small-ball center.
Brown is someone who a lot of different teams could use. He is a jack of all trades who doesn't care much about his stats. He only wants to win.
The issue for the Lakers is that Brown makes a lot of money. His contract is close to $23 million for this season, which is a lot of money to aggregate in a trade.
Los Angeles is hoping to make at least one move that can make them an NBA title contender. Depending on what the move is, it could do just that.
This move would not be one of them. While Brown is a fine player, he's not someone that can push the Lakers over the edge.
Brown would be someone who can help someone like the Cavaliers. He is someone who can fit in no matter where he is needed.
Expect the Lakers to make a move right at the trade deadline. They have to figure out what the best move for them is going to be.
Brown is averaging 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this season.
