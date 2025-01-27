Lakers Could Land $70M Guard in Massive Deal Before Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers may have reached new heights.
Taking on the defending champions of the basketball world, the Boston Celtics, at home, Los Angeles delivered a beatdown 117-96. Trade rumors, roster discontent, and all outside noise seemed to disappear for the moment.
Anthony Davis lead the way in scoring with 24 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and even swatting three blocks, while LeBron James added 20 points, six assists, and 14 rebounds of his own.
Things seemed to be moving swimmingly in their first matchup against Boston this season, but question marks still remain if this is the squad that is going to go all the way through June.
In this trade prediction thanks to the Spotrac trade machine, the Lakers could add even more star power to their team in a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz.
They make it out without sacrificing a first-round pick or any starters as a rebuilding Utah team is looking to reload on assets in the midst of their rebuild.
Lakers receive: Collin Sexton
Jazz receive: Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, and a 2025 second-round draft pick
Sexton's talent is undeniable. Having turned 26 years old just three weeks ago, he would not just satisfy the Lakers championship hopes this year, but is a piece to build upon in a post-LeBron era.
Sexton is putting up 18.3 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game on 47.4 percent shooting. The guard would add an instant-impact to L.A.'s offense and round out the star-studded starting five.
Vincent is 28 years old and never quite lived up to his playoff outburst in the 2022-23 campaign with the Miami Heat. An unfortunate mix of injuries plus never getting quality minutes make him a trade candidate most Lakers fans will not miss.
Jalen Hood-Schifino is a similar story. At only 21 years old, he struggles to play meaningful minutes or find a spot on the Lakers rotation. A change of scenary in Utah can prove invaluable to his career as he would take on a much bigger role there.
Christian Wood and Cam Reddish are two players that average a little less than 20 minutes per game, but a mix of injuries and possibly a lack of fit on this Lakers roster may find themselves in a more productive role in Utah.
More news: Lakers' LeBron James Ownership Group Out of Celtics Team Bid: Report